Steyer's talk of impeaching Trump not appealing to Dems

FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo, political activist Tom Steyer speaks during an event in Cincinnati. Steyer is spending millions of his own money on a campaign arguing to remove President Donald Trump from office, but the effort isn’t necessarily reflected across the rest of the Democratic Party and the progressive left. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says her caucus and its candidates are focused more on economic issues ahead of the November midterm elections. Other Democrats say Congress has to wait for the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller. John Minchillo, File AP Photo