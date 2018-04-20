Stalker who 'couldn't accept that no means no' got shot hiding in SC woman's closet, family says

She could smell the intruder before she found him, her family says.

A woman in Greenville County, South Carolina, had just returned home after dropping off two kids at school Friday when she caught wind of an "unusual smell, an odor, cologne or whatever," the woman’s uncle told the Greenville News. She suspected someone had slipped inside her house, the uncle said, so she started looking around — but only after she had grabbed her gun from her car.

Eventually the woman opened the closet in her master bedroom. “There he was,” Douglas Sweeney, the uncle, told the newspaper.

The woman fired “at least” one round at the man, and then fled the house, deputies said. Once outside she dialed 911, WYFF reports. When Greenville County sheriff's deputies arrived shortly after 8 a.m., they found the suspected burglar dead in the woman’s master bedroom.

"It’s a sad situation," Sweeney told the TV station. "But you know you just can't go out and stalk folks and break into folks' apartments."

Sweeney said the man had a history of harassing and stalking his niece, who works at a night club, according to WYFF. That included threats to harm the woman and her kids, Sweeney said.

Sweeney told WSPA that his niece fired her gun after the man in her closet charged at her.

"I'm sorry that a person died off of this, but it is what it is,” Sweeney told WYFF. “A person didn't have no business breaking into someone's place."

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case. The coroner's office identified the man who was shot and killed as 34-year-old Quentin Ramon Oliver, FOX Carolina reports.

“He couldn’t accept that ‘no means no,' ” Sweeney said of the intruder in an interview with FOX.

Sweeney told the TV station his niece has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, and that he worries about what would have happened had she not been armed.