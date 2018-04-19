Wife struggles to escape and service dog dies after firefighter torches home, La. authorities say

His job was to fight fires and rescue people. Officials say he did the exact opposite,
The state fire marshal’s office alleges that 53-year-old Kenneth Fulford set a fire in his own mobile home in Richland Parish, Louisiana, and then did little to help his medically disabled wife escape the flames.
The fire marshal’s office wrote on Facebook that Fulford, a volunteer with the Richland Parish Ward 1 Fire Department, used his department radio to report he had discovered a fire in his bedroom after his wife, who had mobility issues and used a service dog, told him she smelled smoke.
Officials told the News Star that Fulford left the room several times to check after his wife raised concerns, each time returning and telling her he hadn’t found anything, before opening the front door.
"At that point, we understand he alerted his wife," Brant Thompson, chief deputy with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, told the paper. "He told her to get out of the house, that it was on fire ... He stood at the doorway not more than 10 feet away as he told her to get out of the home. He made absolutely no attempt to help her."
His wife escaped the flames, but only after receiving third-degree burns to her back, The Associated Press reported. Her service dog died in the blaze.
Officials told the News Star Fulford would have received training in how to contain fires and help people evacuate, but instead allowed the fire to accelerate by opening the front door and did little to help his disabled wife as she struggled to find the exit.
Officials believe Fulford set the fire as a way to end his relationship with his wife, according to the AP.
The fire marshal’s office said Fulford had confessed to setting the fire , but did not give a reason and denied having any intention of harming his wife, MyArkLaMiss reported.
Fulford was charged with one count each of aggravated arson, attempted second degree murder, aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to persons with infirmities, the fire marshal's office wrote. Records show Fulford remains in custody at the Richland Parish Jail.
"While we have great respect and regard for volunteer firefighters who give of their time and themselves, when one crosses the line, we are going to be there to ensure justice is properly served," Thompson told the News Star.
