Killing of police officer renews calls for death penalty

An honor guard follow the casket out of the Doane Beal and Ames Funeral home in Hyannis, Mass., Tuesday, April 17, 2018, where the body of Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon was transported by motorcade to South Yarmouth for a wake at St. Pius X Church. A vigil and visitation for Yarmouth K-9 Officer Gannon is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, while a funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday morning. Both will take place at St. Pius X Roman Catholic church in Yarmouth. The funeral Mass will be followed by a private burial. The Cape Cod Times via AP Steve Heaslip