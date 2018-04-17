Tax Day is upon us — but so are some sweet deals and discounts

It's Tax Day 2018.

Hopefully, you've got the tax-filing end of things figured out already or have filed for an extension. Here are some of the deals and discounts available on Tuesday, April 17, to help make Tax Day a little less stressful.

Get a free pizookie with a minimum $9.95 food purchase on April 18 only. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse:

Say "chipping in" when placing any order on April 17 to land some free chips and queso. California Tortilla:

All customers at participating locations get a free cookies & cream cookie on April 17. No purchase required. Great American Cookies:

Say "made from scratch" to get a free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time on Tax Day. Hardee's:

Get a free original turkey or veggie dog, no purchase required, on April 17. Hot Dog on a Stick:

It's a free "Chill Out Day" at Kona Ice trucks, which will give out free shaved ice all day on Tax Day. Kona Ice:

Shred up to 5 pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 28 with a . Office Depot:coupon

Get a free Bloomin' Onion with any purchase April 17 when you say "bloomin' Tuesday." Outback Steakhouse:

Free HydroMassages are available at more than 1,500 Planet Fitness locations nationwide on April 17. All members and non-members need is a . Planet Fitness:coupon available at the Planet Fitness website

Get free shredding services through April 21 up to 1 pound with a . Staples:coupon

Get $1 margaritas through April 30. Applebee's:

Enter the code TAXDAY18 on April 17 with a mobile food order and get 7.5 percent off purchases of $20 or more. Bite Squad:

Get a Tax Day combo featuring a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain drink for $10.40. Boston Market:

Pay $10.40 for a Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese on April 17. Bruegger's Bagels:

Get a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita for Tax Day. Chili's:

Through April 19, get a with the purchase of any large pizza. Chuck E. Cheese's:free large cheese pizza

Use a to get an adult buffet for $4.17 on Tax Day. Cici's Pizza:coupon

Get either two breakfast burritos or two Bell Burger Double Cheeseburgers for $10.40 on April 17. Farmer Boys:

Use a for a free medium sub when purchasing a medium sub or larger, plus chips and a drink, through April 19. Firehouse Subs:coupon

Fill out a pizza return form on the chain's Facebook page by Tuesday to get a $5 coupon code for online orders. Giordano's:

Get a 16-inch traditional pizza while supplies last on Tax Day. Grimaldi's Pizzeria:for $10.40

Customers under age 12 get a free Hooters kids meal when an adult buys $10 or more in food on April 17. Hooters:

Get a one-topping medium pizza for 10 cents with the purchase of a one-topping large pizza on Tax Day. Enter TAXDAY with online orders for the deal, which only covers carry-out orders. Hungry Howie's:

Get special Tax Day deals at participating restaurants. McDonald's:

Enter TAXDAY18 with online orders to get of $10 or more through April 18. Noodles & Co.:$4 off purchases

Get 15 percent off takeout orders April 17 with the promo code TAXDAY on online and phone orders. P.F. Chang's:

If you're part of the Potbelly Perks rewards program, you can get a free sandwich on Tax Day with purchase of a sandwich of equal or higher price by using the mobile app. Potbelly Sandwich Shop:

All orders placed with the Quizno's Toasty Points loyalty app on April 17 get 10.40 percent off. Quizno's:

The usual Taco Tuesday deals are available all day for Tax Day instead of only select hours. Rubio's Coastal Grill:

Get a free small original sandwich with purchase of chips and a medium drink on Tax Day. Schlotzky's:

Cheeseburgers are half-price all day on April 17. Sonic Drive-in:

Rib dinners are 50 percent off on Tax Day under the IRS (Irresistible Ribs Special). Sonny's BBQ:

Get a free Kickin' Shrimp appetizer with purchase of an entree on April 17. Tony Roma's:

Use a to get 15 percent off your order on Tax Day. White Castle:coupon

