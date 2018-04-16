7 inmates killed in 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

SHARE COPY LINK 2017 statistics show that the amount of inmate murders has grown within South Carolina prisons, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections Lynnette Cantos lcantos@thestate.com

