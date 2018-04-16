Jury set to deliberate in Border Patrol agent's murder trial

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, a portrait of 16-year-old Mexican youth Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was shot and killed in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, is displayed on the Nogales street where he was killed that runs parallel with the U.S. border. Closing arguments are expected in Tucson, Ariz., this week in the trial of U.S. Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz, charged in the 2012 fatal shooting 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez across the Mexican border. Anita Snow, file AP Photo