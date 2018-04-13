Deported veteran becomes US citizen after California pardon

Hector Barajas speaks to the media at a news conference outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services office in downtown San Diego, Friday, April 13, 2018. Barajas, a decorated former U.S. Army paratrooper whose work on behalf of deported veterans drew widespread attention to his cause, became a U.S. citizen Friday, giving immigration advocates a rare reason to celebrate. The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP Alejandro Tamayo