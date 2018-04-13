‘I just wanna love people.’ Alabama 4-year-old uses his allowance to feed the homeless

Four-year-old Austin Perine was watching “Animal Planet” with his dad when he first learned what it meant to be homeless. He saw a mother panda leaving her cubs behind and asked his dad what would happen to them, according to WPMI.
“I said, ‘Well, I guess it’s going to be homeless for a while,’ and he said, ‘Are people homeless?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, some of them.’ ” his dad told the station.
It raised his son’s interest, and Austin would ask his dad if people they passed on the street were homeless, Fox 5 reported. Eventually, his dad drove him to from Hoover, Ala., to bustling Birmingham so Austin could see a homeless shelter.
“They loved him,” his dad told Fox 5. “They were so nice to him.”
It sparked a mission for Austin, who now takes about $25 per week in allowance and uses it to feed the homeless, according to Fox 5. A video of Austin walking around Birmingham passing out food in Birmingham got thousands of views on Facebook and Twitter.
At the end, Austin, who is also a youth wrestler, tells the audience “I’m Austin Perine and I’m more than an athlete!”
After the video went viral on Twitter, Austin was invited all the way up to Washington D.C. to chat with ABC 7 and “spread love” and feed as many people as he could.
“I just wanna love people,” Austin said, according to a Facebook page set up to document his mission.
I just wanna love peoplePosted by Austin Perine on Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Now he’s also looking to expand. His dad announced in a Facebook post that they’re now raising money to “go global” in feeding the homeless. Donations can be made at Austin’s PayPal link.
After that, Austin told WPMI he has one more goal - though it might take him a few years to get there.
“I want to be a president of the United States of America.”
