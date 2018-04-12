Florida babysitter on LSD tried to take the toys — and that wasn't the worst of it, cops say

Many artists and entrepreneurs have touted the virtues of dropping acid to unlock the creative process: Jefferson Airplane, the Doors, the Beatles, and the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
Even popular contemporary country act Kacey Musgraves said she had dropped acid for inspiration while composing a track for her critically-hailed album, "Golden Hour," she released a few weeks ago.
But taking LSD and babysitting? Not a good idea for one Florida woman.
Deputies say a Gainesville woman took LSD, and then stole toys and a $300 wedding ring from the house of the child she was babysitting, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
Lorena Margarita Montealegre, 27, was under the influence of the psychedelic drug while babysitting a child at about 8 p.m. Monday, the Independent Florida Alligator reported.
The baby's father asked Montealegre to leave when he noticed she was acting strange, but she refused, the University of Florida paper reported.
By this point, deputies had arrived. But Montealegre, who had grabbed a handful of the child's toys, wasn't taking orders from anyone.
According to deputies, she wouldn't drop the toys and kicked at two law enforcement officers.
She was whisked to a medical center where staff discovered she had the father's wedding ring, police said.
According to Alachua County court documents, Montealegre is charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, burglary of a dwelling, and grand theft. Her bond was set at $55,000.
