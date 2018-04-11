Man tells victim he has ‘full blown AIDS’ before raping her, Texas police say

San Antonio police arrested a man Monday in connection with the sexual assault of the woman who had recently offered him a place to stay.
But Carlos Harper’s arrest, after police say he barged into his host’s bathroom after she got ready to take a shower, won’t quell all the fear for his accuser.
That’s because, right before the sexual assault allegedly occurred in her North Side apartment, she says he told her he has “full blown AIDS,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT.
The woman told police she was shocked that the “friend of a friend who needed a place to stay” for a few weeks suddenly tried to force his way into her bathroom while she was undressing, then grabbed her by her neck and raped her.
According to Spectrum News Austin, she had allowed him to share her apartment while she prepared to move out. She called police from a relative’s home after being treated at a local hospital, giving police permission to search her apartment, where they found Harper.
The arrest was made just after 3 p.m. Monday. Harper remained in custody at Bexar County Jail Wednesday on a felony sexual assault charge, with no bond, according to court records.
Harper told police that he and the woman had been having an ongoing sexual relationship, even though she knew he was HIV positive, KSAT reported. But he denied having sex with her at all on the night she reported the sexual assault, the affidavit said.
