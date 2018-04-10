Mother searching for 6-year-old son punched school bus driver who got in her way, Penn. cops say

A Pennsylvania mother is in jail after police say she punched a school bus driver in a Walmart parking lot.
Lisa Conte, 34, climbed aboard the school bus Monday afternoon in Lower Nazareth Township trying to find her 6-year-old son, police said. But when the driver told Conte the bus was empty and that she had to get off, Conte socked the driver in the eye, WFMZ reports.
The driver was left with a minor injury, the Morning Call reports.
And it turns out the attack was more misguided that Conte knew: The bus she was searching wasn’t even the one her son would have taken, Lehigh Valley Live reports.
After hitting the driver, Conte returned to her own vehicle. That’s where officers found her when they got to the scene, Lehigh Valley Live reports. Police said Conte had to be removed from the vehicle by force.
Conte was arrested and handcuffed, WFMZ reports, but she managed to get out of the handcuffs and make a break for it.
Police caught up with her and took her to the Northampton County Jail, according to jail records. Bail was set at $5,000.
Conte was arraigned on a range of charges following the Monday incident, including aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest, harassment and – of course – unauthorized school bus entry, according to records obtained by Lehigh Valley Live.
As for the missing child?
An officer was able to contact the boy’s father, who told authorities the child was with him, according to the newspaper. It turned out Conte hadn’t been there waiting earlier in the day, when she was supposed to pick the child up.
