Border Patrol: Wall in New Mexico to be 'serious structure'

This Jan. 18, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows an existing vehicle barrier near the Santa Teresa, N.M., port of entry. A new wall being constructed along a 20-mile

32-kilometer) stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico as part of President Donald Trump's fight against drug trafficking and illegal immigration is being advertised as a "very serious structure" made of metal and concrete. Officials gathered Monday, April 9, 2018 to mark the groundbreaking of the $73 million project at Santa Teresa.