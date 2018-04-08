Carolinas cities have among the highest eviction rates in the country, study finds

Candace Williams, who was evicted from a house in Richmond, Va., a city with one of the highest eviction rates in the country, April 2, 2018. A Princeton sociologist’s team found records for nearly 900,000 eviction judgments in 2016, and it showed that one in five renter households in Richmond were threatened with eviction that year. "They don’t allow you any opportunity to make a mistake," Williams said. MATT EICH NYT