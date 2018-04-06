AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Arizona, Texas send 400 troops to border after Trump's call
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arizona and Texas announced Friday that they would send 400 National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border by next week in response to President Donald Trump's call for troops to fight drug trafficking and illegal immigration.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said about 150 Guard members would deploy next week. And the Texas National Guard said it was already sending Guardsmen to the border, with plans to place 250 troops there in the next 72 hours as an "initial surge," according to a Guard spokesman. Two helicopters lifted off Friday night from Austin, the state capital, to head south.
The total so far remains well short of the 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members that Trump told reporters he wants to send. New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's office said Friday that it had not yet deployed any Guard members. The office of California Gov. Jerry Brown did not respond to questions about whether it would deploy troops.
Trump's proclamation Wednesday directing the use of National Guard troops refers to Title 32, a federal law under which Guard members receive federal pay and benefits, but remain under the command and control of their state's governor. This leaves open the possibility that California's Brown could turn him down.
Deployments to the border under former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both occurred under Title 32. Bush sent around 6,000 troops in 2006, and Obama sent 1,200 Guard members in 2010.
___
AP sources: EPA chief spent millions on security and travel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's concern with his safety came at a steep cost to taxpayers as his swollen security detail blew through overtime budgets and at times diverted officers away from investigating environmental crimes.
Altogether, the agency spent millions of dollars for a 20-member full-time detail that is three times the size of his predecessor's part-time security contingent.
New details in Pruitt's expansive spending for security and travel emerged from agency sources and documents reviewed by The Associated Press. They come as the embattled EPA leader fends off allegations of profligate spending and ethical missteps that have imperiled his job.
Shortly after arriving in Washington, Pruitt demoted the career staff member heading his security detail and replaced him with EPA Senior Special Agent Pasquale "Nino" Perrotta, a former Secret Service agent who operates a private security company.
An EPA official with direct knowledge of Pruitt's security spending says Perrotta oversaw a rapid expansion of the EPA chief's security detail to accommodate guarding him day and night, even on family vacations and when Pruitt was home in Oklahoma. The EPA official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.
___
Rain shuts Yosemite, threatens problems at tallest US dam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged wine country and could present the first test of a partially repaired offshoot of the nation's tallest dam that nearly collapsed last year.
Recent heavy rainfall has led to problems for a state recovering from devastating wildfires, forcing people to flee their homes repeatedly for fear of debris flows tearing down hillsides stripped bare by flames. But the downpours also have provided relief as parts of California plunged back into drought less than a year after a historic dry stretch.
Rain was falling throughout much of Northern California on Friday, leading Yosemite National Park to ban all visitors as it expects flooding in its tourist-heavy valley. Visitors can no longer enter Yosemite Valley, and those already there will be asked to leave by 5 p.m.
The opener of the San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers weekend series was rained out, the first at the Giants ballpark in 12 years.
A couple of hundred miles northwest in wine country scorched during October wildfires, the National Weather Service predicted 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rainfall through Sunday.
___
GOP Rep. Farenthold resigns after sexual harassment claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold abruptly resigned Friday, four months after announcing he wouldn't seek re-election amid sexual harassment allegations.
"While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it's time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve," Farenthold said in a video statement, adding that his action was effective as of 5 p.m.
In December, Farenthold had posted another video denying a former aide's 2014 accusations, including that he'd subjected her to sexually suggestive comments and behavior and then fired her after she complained. Still, the congressman apologized in that video for an office atmosphere he said included "destructive gossip, offhand comments, off-color jokes and behavior that, in general, was less than professional."
Capitol Hill has found itself in the center of a national reckoning over sexual misconduct and gender discrimination in the workplace. Since October, eight lawmakers have either resigned or abandoned re-election bids amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Some members and aides have complained about a patchwork system for reporting offenses and secrecy around settlements paid by lawmakers' offices.
A ninth lawmaker, Rep. Elizabeth Esty, announced on Monday she will not seek re-election this year amid calls for her resignation over her handling of the firing of a former chief of staff accused of harassment, threats and violence against female staffers in her congressional office.
___
McGregor posts $50,000 bond, released after arraignment
NEW YORK (AP) — Cocksure and uncouth, Conor McGregor was never afraid to defy authority.
He dressed in fur coats and swung chairs at news conferences, reaped the riches of his dalliance with boxing, and demanded his boss cut him an ownership stake in the MMA promotion that made him one of the sport's most notorious names.
What McGregor wanted, McGregor got — in cash, championships, and living his best luxe life.
After one more decisive victory in New York, McGregor scaled the UFC octagon and draped two championship belts over his shoulder while a sold-out crowd roared in approval.
In the underbelly of a New York arena 17 months later, McGregor went wild, using a dolly, chairs and guard rails as weapons, not his fists. Fueled by revenge and running with a pack of his "hoodlums," McGregor's antics landed him in jail — and injured two fighters on Saturday's UFC 223 card.
___
'Roseanne' spurs new look at blue-collar, conservative fare
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The instant-hit status of "Roseanne" is triggering the enduring Hollywood impulse to copycat success.
Even with series pilots nearing completion for the 2018-19 TV season, producers are eagerly pitching revivals of sitcoms that, like "Roseanne," had their day 20 or 30 years ago, according to an industry insider. There are networks and streaming services trying to figure out how to create projects that similarly resonate with viewers, said veteran movie and TV screenwriter Lionel Chetwynd.
The ABC sitcom is part of a still-expanding reboot trend that's brought TV back to the future and includes revamped versions of "Will & Grace," ''One Day at a Time" and "The X-Files," and the upcoming "Murphy Brown."
That doesn't mean viewers should prepare for a wave of newcomers aping "Roseanne," about a working-class family whose matriarch is a supporter of President Donald Trump — as is star and producer Roseanne Barr. Timing aside, there's the challenge of deciphering and recreating a show's appeal, especially one led by a brassy personality like Barr and the strong viewpoint she brings to her work.
Some outlets are trying. Chetwynd, an Oscar and Emmy nominee who counts himself among Hollywood's rare political conservatives, said he received queries from cable channels and streaming networks about developing blue-collar series after Trump's election and again when "Roseanne" debuted March 27 with exceptional ratings. Initial skepticism about whether viewers would welcome such fare "is now diminished significantly," he said.
___
Trump, China escalate trade dispute as markets tumble
WASHINGTON (AP) — Unwilling to yield, President Donald Trump and China's government escalated their trade clash Friday, with Beijing vowing to "counterattack with great strength" if Trump follows through on threats to impose tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods.
Trump made his out-of-the-blue move when China threatened to retaliate for the first round of tariffs planned by the United States. But for someone who has long fashioned himself as a master negotiator, Trump left it unclear whether he was bluffing or willing to enter a protracted trade war pitting the world's two biggest economies against each other, with steep consequences for consumers, businesses and an already shaken stock market.
"They aren't going to bully him into backing down," said Stephen Moore, a former Trump campaign adviser who is now a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation. He said the Chinese "are going to have to make concessions — period."
The White House sent mixed signals on Friday as financial markets slid from investor concern about a significant trade fight. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC he was "cautiously optimistic" that the U.S. and China could reach an agreement before any tariffs are implemented but added, "there is the potential of a trade war."
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters the U.S. was "not in a trade war," adding, "China is the problem. Blame China, not Trump."
___
Facebook says it should have audited Cambridge Analytica
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook's No. 2 executive says the company should have conducted an audit after learning that a political consultancy improperly accessed user data nearly three years ago.
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told NBC's "Today" show that at the time, Facebook received legal assurances that Cambridge Analytica had deleted the improperly obtained information.
"What we didn't do is the next step of an audit and we're trying to that now," she said.
The audit of Cambridge Analytica is on hold, in deference to a U.K. investigation. But Facebook has been conducting a broader review of its own practices and how other third-party apps use data.
In addition, Facebook announced on Friday that it will require advertisers who want to run not just political ads, but also or so called "issue ads" —which may not endorse specific candidates or parties but discuss political topics— to be verified.
___
Metal object in fatal police shooting was a welding torch
NEW YORK (AP) — Witnesses who called New York City police to report that a man was menacing people with a gun before police killed him were terrified but also uncertain whether the object the man had really was a gun, 911 transcripts released Friday show.
One caller Wednesday said, "He's pointing a silver thing in a lady's face."
When the dispatcher asked if it was a gun, the caller said, "I don't know if it's a gun, ma'am. It seems like a gun. It's silver."
Police said the metal object Saheed Vassell was pointing at people was actually the head of a welding torch.
Officers responding to the 911 calls fired 10 shots at the 34-year-old Vassell, killing him.
___
Reed takes lead as Masters takes shape without Tiger in mix
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters is living up to its hype with some of the biggest names and hottest games in contention going into the weekend.
Except for two guys who generated so much of the buzz.
Tiger Woods hit another shot into Rae's Creek, didn't make a birdie until the 13th hole and wound up with a 3-over 75, leaving him 13 shots behind Patrick Reed. Woods was more concerned with sticking around for the weekend than chasing a green jacket.
Phil Mickelson matched his worst score ever at Augusta National with a 79 to make the cut on the number, leaving him 14 shots behind.
Even without them, the show is just getting started.
Comments