IRS agent handcuffed drunk intern – then raped her in a government car, Mass. prosecutors say

Internal Revenue Service agent James Clarke, 44, offered to drive the student intern to the train station so she could get home after the two spent several hours drinking at a downtown Boston bar, prosecutors said.
Clarke had bought the 21-year-old woman “enough drinks to intoxicate her” before they got into Clarke’s IRS-issued car in a parking garage on July 26, Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum said Thursday, reported the Boston Globe. She had been working an unpaid summer job at the federal agency, the newspaper said.
As they sat in the vehicle, Clarke handcuffed the woman — who was interested in law enforcement — under the guise that he was showing her what it was like, authorities said.
Clarke then groped the woman, placed his service weapon in her throat and “subjected her to sexual contact against her will,” Polumbaum said,
He allegedly told the student that “she liked pain,” as he repeatedly raped her, according to prosecutors, the Globe reported.
The victim left Clarke’s car and called her friend to tell the person about the assault, Polumbaum said. Then she called 911.
An investigation ensued. Prosecutors say a swab of the gun confirmed the presence of saliva, and the victim had “a fresh injury” at the back or the top of her throat when she was at the hospital, the Boston Herald reported.
The woman also had injuries “consistent with being handcuffed,” prosecutors said, according to the newspaper.
Clarke pleaded not guilty Thursday to aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other offenses, the Herald said. He was released on personal recognizance.
Clarke’s lawyer, Michael Doolin, said his client and the intern had engaged in “consensual acts” that night, according to the Globe.
The IRS told WBZ-TV that it can’t comment on “specifics involving these serious and disturbing allegations.” It added that it “treats allegations of employee misconduct seriously.”
The agency wouldn’t say if Clarke is still employed there, the news station said.
Doolin also declined to comment on his client’s employment status, the Globe reported.
