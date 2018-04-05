Veteran left his walker outside while he ate. These two women stole it, NY cops say

Richard Dixon, a 75-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, said he left his walker outside of the Black Forest Bakery in Lindenhurst, New York, while he munched on some breakfast Wednesday morning.
Outside the bakery, Monica Newcombe, 22, and Heather Lauro, 42, walked past and saw the unsupervised walker, according to Pix11. The pair decided to steal it, police say, and surveillance footage outside the bakery caught them in the act.
Dixon told Newsday that he spent about 45 minutes in the bakery before coming outside — and learned that his walker was missing.
He was “bent out of shape” from that discovery.
“It was pretty low to do this,” the veteran told Newsday.
Thomas Lorch, who owns the bakery, shared images on Facebook from his security cameras that allegedly show Newcombe and Lauro as they stole the veteran’s walker.
“These are the women before and after the theft of the walker,” he wrote. “If you see these two women please contact Suffolk County Police Department.”
It didn’t take long for police to arrest the women. Lauro turned herself in on Wednesday evening, police say, while officers found and arrested Newcombe at a house, according to CBS New York. Both face charges of petty larceny.
Dixon was reunited with his stolen walker, police told WABC.
But it looks as if he might not need it anymore. Lorch later updated his Facebook post and asked people to donate walkers to the bakery so they can be given to Dixon and others like him.
Lorch estimated there could as many as a dozen walkers donated to his bakery, according to Newsday, and the man even went out and bought Dixon a walker just 20 minutes after the alleged theft.
“Everybody loves him,” Lorch told Newsday. “People are donating walkers all over the place.”
Newsday called Lauro’s home and spoke with a person who said she was the 42-year-old’s mother. She alleged that Newcombe stole the walker to give to her disabled mother.
“This whole thing just snowballed,” Kathy Lauro told Newsday. “I can’t believe this.”
Newcombe told News12 that she’s sorry for the hurt she’s caused — arguing that “I didn’t think it belonged to anybody.”
"I truly apologize," she said in an interview with the TV station. "Because it's an awful thing to do."
