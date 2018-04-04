Latest: Accused water polo coach booted from national group

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, Bahram Hojreh coaches youngsters at at the USA Water Polo National Training Center in Los Alamitos, Calif. Hojreh, who ran a club affiliated with USA Water Polo, has been charged with the sexual abuse of seven underage female players during one-on-one coaching sessions, prosecutors said Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The victims were underage female water polo players and the alleged crimes occurred between 2014 and January of this year, the Orange County district attorney's office said. The Orange County Register via AP Rose Palmisano