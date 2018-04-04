Bystanders drag driver from blazing car crash, as seen in this police video

A suspected drunken driver crashed his car shortly after midnight Saturday morning in Aurora, Ill., police say. It’s what happened next that stunned officers.
With the 34-year-old driver from nearby Warrenville slumped behind the wheel, the crashed car burst into flames, Aurora police wrote on Facebook. That’s when Jose Martinez, 57, who lives across the street, dashed over to drag the driver, whom police did not identify, from the blazing car.
Dashcam video from arriving police cars capture the scene as Martinez pulls the man out the passenger side door. Then Devin Johnson, 29, also of Aurora, drags the man farther away to safety as police check to make sure no one’s left inside.
“To say Jose’s actions were heroic and brave are an understatement,” Aurora police wrote on Facebook. “Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm’s way. Outstanding job, gentlemen,”
Never miss a local story.
The driver suffered burns and other injuries in the crash. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but his injuries were not life-threatening, police wrote.
The police video posted to Facebook on Wednesday has been viewed more than 32,000 times and shared 500 times.
Citizen Pulls Man From Burning Car
A 34 year old Warrenville man has a 57 year old man to thank for saving his life after the younger man got into a fiery, single car crash around 12:12 a.m., March 31 in the 1600 block of E. New York St.Watch as the first patrol car on-scene captures Jose Martinez, who lives across the street from the crash location, pull the man out of the burning car. A second citizen, Devin Johnson, 29, of Aurora, then pulls the crash victim further back from the burning vehicle.The 34 year old was charged with DUI and a litany of traffic offenses. He suffered burns and other injuries and was transported to a suburban Chicago hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.To say Jose's actions were heroic and brave are an understatement. Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm’s way. Outstanding job, gentlemen.We'd also like to thanks Joel Olvera, 25 from Aurora, who also assisted at the scene.Posted by Aurora Police Department on Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Comments