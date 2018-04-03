Father and son fought at their family funeral home. Both had guns, but only one fired, NC police say

The strange case of a father-son duel in a family-run North Carolina funeral home has taken yet another odd twist.
Garcia Fenwick Johnson, 48, has been released from prison after evidence was just found that could prove he was defending himself when he shot his then 78-year-old father, Army veteran James Johnson.
The shooting took place with bystanders in the building and a funeral scheduled to start in less than two hours, reported TV station WFMY. That funeral was postponed, despite the fact some mourners arrived early to find crime scene tape, it was reported. Another service at 1 p.m. was moved elsewhere, it was reported.
Garcia Johnson’s lawyers have filed a motion asking for a new trial, based on the revelations.
Never miss a local story.
He’s accused of trying to kill his father at the family's Johnson and Sons Funeral Home in Reidsville, on July 2015.
A witness who worked at the funeral home said he overheard the father and son arguing prior to the shooting, reported the Times-News in Burlington.
Investigators have not said what the pair were arguing about in one of the offices shortly after 9 a.m, or why it got so heated that both reached for guns.
Garcia Johnson was reportedly still dressed in his pajamas at the time of the shooting, it was reported.
Whatever the cause, James Johnson was shot multiple times with a gun that had been purchased less than an hour before by another funeral home employee, Terrance Cobb, according to the Greensboro News & Record.
Included in the evidence that just came to light: A photo showing James Johnson lying on the floor behind a desk, with a gun in his hand, according to legal documents. Investigators have not said whether James Johnson fired his weapon that morning.
Police were alerted to the shooting at 9:15 a.m. on July 15 by a 911 call. A woman, later identified as James Johnson’s wife, Barbara, said he was unconscious after being repeatedly shot just after breakfast, reported the News & Record.
"He’s bleeding bad,” she was quoted as telling the dispatcher.
Investigators have not said how many times James Johnson was shot, but the Times-News says evidence recovered at the scene included a .32-caliber revolver without a serial number, .32-caliber bullets and four shell casings from a .380-caliber gun.
Barbara Johnson told police during the 911 call that Garcia Johnson had been wearing blue pajama bottoms and a t-shirt at the time of the shooting, reported the News & Record.
Garcia Johnson left the funeral home after the shooting, but turned himself in that night after police put out a warrant for his arrest, reported Rockingham Update.
His bond was set at $1 million. James Johnson, 78, told prosecutors from his hospital bed that he did not want his son prosecuted for the shooting, reports the Greensboro New & Record.
That statement, captured on police video, was another piece of evidence withheld in the case, the News & Record reported.
Their argument that day may have involved financial issues at the company, which James Johnson started in 1965 with his wife after leaving the Army. He had been assigned to the Arlington National Cemetery Grave Registration Division.
Garcia Johnson was under investigation at the time at the time of the shooting, media outlets report. Federal authorities had opened an embezzlement investigation following claims Garcia Johnson had taken money from the family’s funeral business, reported the News & Record.
A warrant dated April 29, 2015, stated Garcia Johnson was arrested for one count of felony forgery and one count of knowingly administering a false or fraudulent oath or affirmation, reported the Times-News of Burlington.
The charges stemmed from allegations he forged someone’s signature on a form that assigned benefits from an insurance claim, the newspaper reported. The elder Johnson had stripped his son of financial duties at the business after finding out he had allegedly embezzled $100,000 from the family business, reported the News & Record.
The embezzlement case is no longer being pursued, media outlets report.
Garcia Johnson took a plea deal in January 2017 to serve 31 months in prison, but has never admitted guilt, media outlets report. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments