Latest: Boy rescued from pipe says he prayed he wouldn't die

Firefighters search for a 13-year-old boy in a hole near the LA River at the 134 and 5 Freeway interchange Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. The 13-year-old boy, who fell into a drainage pipe during a family Easter outing at a Los Angeles park, was found alive early Monday following a frantic, 12-hour search of the underground system, authorities said. Los Angeles Times via AP Francine Orr