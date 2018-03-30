Easter candy is hurting the planet, scientists say

Those Easter baskets filled with candy carry extra baggage: Producing the chocolates that fill them takes a toll on the health of the planet, scientists say.
Researchers at The University of Manchester in England published a new study in the journal Food Research International that looked at the environmental impact of the chocolate industry.
“Most of us love chocolate, but don’t often think of what it takes to get from cocoa beans to the chocolate products we buy in the shop,” said Adisa Azapagic, a co-author of the study, in a news release.
The researchers looked at three main types of chocolates given on Easter: molded chocolate (like those little milk-chocolate bunnies), chocolate bars and bags of sharable candies.
When they took into account all that goes into making and moving the chocolates that fill Easter baskets, the scientists found that the industry released more than 2 million tons of greenhouse gases in the U.K. alone. British chocolate lovers eat a little less than twice as much chocolate as the United States, according to Euromonitor.
Making chocolate also uses a lot of water – more than 260 gallons per bar, the scientists wrote in the release. They found that processing raw materials like cocoa sugar, palm oil and milk powder was the largest “hotspot” in chocolate’s impact on the planet.
There are a few reasons. The cocoa itself is mainly grown and produced in West Africa and has to travel quite a distance to reach the U.K., where the study was done. Producing the milk powder for the chocolate is also energy intensive, and leads to more dairy cows “emitting” greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming, the researchers said.
Farming cocoa can hurt forests too. Experts at Lehigh University found that growing demand is leading to rampant deforestation in poor nations that are forced to chop down native plants to create cocoa farms.
The packaging is a problem too, both because of its potential to become trash and because of the resources required to make it. The bagged candies are the worst example of this, the scientists say.
But there is potential to cut some of those numbers back. With targeted interventions, the researchers estimate that greenhouse gases could be reduced by as much as 19 percent.
Some ways to do this might be to change the diet of the milk cows to reduce their emissions, changing how manure is used in farming the cocoa, and more efficiently managing the milk.
Some other ingredients like cocoa butter could have their impacts reduced by reducing pesticides and switching to organic fertilizers.
“The point of this study is to raise consumers’ awareness and enable more informed choices. Also, we hope this work will help the chocolates industry to target the environmental hotspots in the supply chains and make chocolate products as sustainable as possible,” Azapegic said.
But she stressed that doesn’t mean we have to shun the Easter Bunny’s sweet treats.
“It is true that our love of chocolate has environmental consequences for the planet, she said. “But let’s be clear, we aren’t saying people should stop eating it.”
