Romance cover guy Fabio condemns California as ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ on Fox News

SHARE COPY LINK Model Fabio appeared on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on March 29, 2018 where he was asked to talk about the state of California. Some of his comments not only surprised the host, but many social media users. Meta Viers

Model Fabio appeared on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on March 29, 2018 where he was asked to talk about the state of California. Some of his comments not only surprised the host, but many social media users. Meta Viers