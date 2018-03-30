Judge caught stealing woman's underwear from neighbor’s house, N.Y. police say

It was a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday when the 23-year-old Islip, N.Y., woman heard a noise somewhere in the house, Patch reported.
The Long Island woman, who lived with her parents but was alone at the time, went to see what was going on and found a man inside the house before he saw her and fled, according to the site.
She called 911 and police quickly identified a suspect then arrested him about two blocks away. He matched the description they had been given of the alleged intruder and was found carrying “soiled” female underwear, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron told News 12.
The alleged burglar was a 49-year-old local judge and “family man” who lived across the street from the alleged victim, New York Daily News reported.
Suffolk County District Court Judge Robert Cicale was charged with second degree burglary and jailed overnight. Police told PIX11 they weren’t sure if the underwear was from that particular alleged burglary or an earlier one.
Cicale was the town attorney for Islip for several years before he was elected to the judgeship in 2015, Newsday reported.
Neighbors were shocked and skeptical of the allegations, saying Cicale was a “family man” who had always been friendly to everyone.
“I'm not sure exactly what happened, but I don't think it has anything to do with this gentleman grabbing someone's underwear and running out of the house, I don't believe that,” a neighbor told ABC 7. “He's a family man, he's always outside playing basketball with his kids.”
Another neighbor told the station he had seen the two families talk in the street but was not sure how well they really knew each other. “From what I heard it's a little perverted maybe, and that never makes sense to me,” he said.
Chris Brocato, president of the Suffolk County Criminal Bar Association, told Newsday Cicale is “universally loved” by attorneys and is “a very nice individual, a very compassionate individual.”
Cicale is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
