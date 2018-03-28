Brian Corn Photo illustration by The Wichita Eagle
Brian Corn Photo illustration by The Wichita Eagle

National

Dad handed meth pipe to 6-year-old when cops pulled him over, Washington police say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 28, 2018 09:49 AM

A Washington police officer who pulled over a silver Mercedes found something unexpected inside – a 6-year-old boy holding a meth pipe and a knife.

Asked where he got the items, the boy said his father had given them to him before stopping the car on Interstate 5, reported The Columbian. Courtney P. Prosser, 33, of Renton, Wash., faces charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, police say.

A man at the Gee Creek Rest Area on I-5 reported shortly before noon March 18 that an assailant brandishing a knife and pistol stole his phone and threatened to steal his vehicle before driving off in a silver Mercedes, La Center, Wash., police told KVAL. The victim gave chase, joined by police, who conducted a high-risk traffic stop, according to the station.

Prosser got out of the car, which contained a 12-year-old along with the 6-year-old, who was holding a glass stem pipe containing methamphetamine residue, police told KVAL.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“(The boy) said that his father handed him the items,” a police affidavit reads, reported The Columbian. Officers also discovered the silver Mercedes had been stolen from Auburn, Wash., though Prosser claimed to have purchased it a few days earlier, and discovered the stolen phone inside.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department advised crime victims against pursuing their attackers.

“We recommend being a better witness by getting the vehicle’s license plate number, a vehicle description, a description of the person and their clothing, tattoos and anything unusual, and a description of the weapon,” Sgt. Brent Waddell told The Columbian. “The biggest thing is safety – getting to a safe place as soon as possible and not putting yourself further in harm’s way.”

More Videos

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Pause
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use. National Institute on Drug Abuse

  Comments  