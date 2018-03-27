Colorado man collected 700,000 child porn images and videos, police say

After months of investigation, police in Fort Collins, Colo., arrested a man they say possessed about 700,000 photos and videos of child pornography.
Detectives estimate he had collected kiddie porn for at least a decade.
Thomas Christopher Mares, 53, faces 60 felony charges of possession of child exploitative material, a class 3 felony, according to Fort Collins police.
Police arrested him on March 15 after confiscating several of his digital devices, according to Coloradoan.com. A computer forensic investigator found about 676,000 pictures and 18,000 video files showing children being sexually exploited, police said.
His smartphone reportedly had a memory card with 48,000 images and 99 gigabytes of video, arrest documents say.
The police investigation began in July 2017 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted local authorities about multiple tips the center had received from an Internet Service Provider that sexually explicit images of children had been found on its network, Fort Collins Police Services said in a Facebook statement.
Mares is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.
