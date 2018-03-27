California AG joins investigation of fatal police shooting

FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, Anita Ross holds a photo of shooting victim Stephon Alonzo Clark as she and other protestors block the entrance to Sacramento City Hall in Sacramento, Calif. Clark's grandmother called Monday, March 26, 2018, for changes in the way police confront suspects, such as sending in a police dog, using a Taser, or aiming for an arm or leg when shots are fired. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo