NC 7th grader is suspended for doodling a stick figure holding a gun.

A North Carolina middle school student was suspended from school after staff noticed his doodles included stick figures holding a rifle and a sword.
It happened last week at Roseboro Salemburg Middle School in Sampson County, and the suspended student is a seventh-grader, media outlets reported.
James Herring, the boy's father, told TV station WNCN he can’t believe his son received a two-day suspension for what he sees as a harmless picture. Herring told media outlets his son is a deer hunter and fan of the cartoon characters known as Ninja Turtles.
Never miss a local story.
"I see a guy in a race car souped-up. I see a tower that he built. I see him holding his gun, he’s a deer hunter. I see him with a magician and I see him as a Ninja Turtle," James Herring told WNCN. "(He’s) just expressing himself, nothing violent.”
The suspension comes at a time when fatal shootings at schools have prompted school districts around the country to heighten security and work harder to identify potential threats.
Herring believes his son was engaging in normal behavior for a 13-year-old boy. And he pointed out to the Sampson Independent that the figures aren't shown pointing guns at each other, and there were no "hate words" or "blowing people up."
He says the school could have at least given his son a warning before taking the more serious step of suspension, reported the Sampson Independent. "My son cried for two days because of this," he told the newspaper.
School officials are sticking by their decision, but Herring plans to appeal it, the Independent reported.
A student handbook for the school includes a list of potential threats, along with potential punishments, school officials told TV station WRAL.
"Due to everything happening in the nation, we’re just being extra vigilant about all issues of safety,” Sampson County Schools’ Superintendent Eric Bracy told WRAL.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments