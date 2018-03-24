AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

GOP in control, but Dems' budget priorities are winning
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under President Barack Obama and a GOP-controlled Congress, Capitol Hill Democrats had to scratch and claw for months to get tiny increases for domestic programs — or just hold them level.
The $1.3 trillion government-wide funding bill signed by President Donald Trump on Friday gave them almost everything they wanted.
Big fights in 2016 over $1.1 billion emergency funding to battle the Zika virus or $170 million to deal with Flint, Michigan's lead-poisoned water look pretty silly in retrospect.
Then, just keeping programs like Head Start, child care grants, and heating subsidies for the poor funded at prior-year levels required months-long battles — backstopped by Obama veto threats.
"You had to fight for every dollar," said the senior Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Trump's impulses put White House credibility on the line
WASHINGTON (AP) — What's the White House's word worth?
Days of conflicting and misleading statements from President Donald Trump and his top aides have fueled new questions about the White House's credibility, sowing mistrust and instability within the West Wing and leaving some congressional Republicans wondering if they have a good faith negotiating partner in the president.
One former congressional GOP leadership aide said it was becoming impossible for Republicans to negotiate anything with White House officials, given the president's willingness to undermine his own team's public and private assurances. In turn, White House officials have found themselves in the bizarre position of urging lawmakers to ignore some of the president's own statements.
That was the case on Friday, when Trump blasted out a morning tweet threatening to veto a massive government spending bill that the White House had guaranteed lawmakers and the public that he would sign. White House officials privately insisted the president was simply venting after watching news coverage that cast the deal as a defeat for several of his priorities. After hours of uncertainty, Trump's veto threat crumbled, and he ultimately signed the legislation.
Still, it left some Republicans rattled.
French hero officer who swapped himself for hostage dies
TREBES, France (AP) — A French police officer who offered himself up to an Islamic extremist gunman in exchange for a hostage died of his injuries, raising the death toll in the attack to four, and the officer was honored Saturday as a national hero of "exceptional courage and selflessness."
Col. Arnaud Beltrame was among the first officers to respond to the attack on the supermarket in the south of France on Friday.
Beltrame, who first took his place among the elite police special forces in 2003 and served in Iraq in 2005, had organized a training session in the Aude region in December for just such a hostage situation. At the time, he armed his officers with paintball guns, according to Depeche du Midi, the local newspaper.
"We want to be as close to real conditions as possible," he said then.
But when he went inside the supermarket on Friday, he had given up his own weapon and volunteered himself in exchange for a female hostage.
Organizers hope to draw half a million to gun control rally
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands are gathering in Washington Saturday for a protest that organizers claim will be a defining moment in the long-simmering national debate over gun-control legislation.
Organizers of the March for Our Lives rally are hoping to draw 500,000 protesters; that would match last year's women's march and make this one of the largest Washington protests since the Vietnam era. It would also bolster claims that the nation is ready to enact sweeping changes to its gun control laws. More than 800 marches are planned in cities across America and dozens of locations overseas to be held at roughly the same time.
Washington is generally nonchalant about protests, but Saturday's gathering has prompted more attention and speculation than usual. Washington officials say they are prepared to handle the crowds — more prepared than they were for the women's march, which far exceeded the organizers' official predictions of 300,000.
The protesters, many of them high school students, claim that the youth leadership of this initiative is what will set it apart from previous attempts to enact stronger gun-control legislation.
In the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the students have tapped into a powerful current of pro-gun control sentiment that has been building for years. They have also partnered with well-funded liberal groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control advocacy group founded by former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.
In Egypt, wall-to-wall el-Sissi banners inspire satire
CAIRO (AP) — In a surreal scene from the 2001 film "Vanilla Sky," Tom Cruise runs through a deserted Times Square before screaming in despair. In a satirical version widely shared in Egypt, the square is filled with campaign billboards for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
Open your eyes anywhere in Egypt these days, and you'll see billboards, banners and posters hailing the general-turned-president, who will stand for re-election next week against a little-known politician who has made no effort to challenge him.
The outcome of the election is a foregone conclusion, so the advertising blitz appears aimed at encouraging turnout to try and bolster the vote's legitimacy.
In the meantime, the displays have provoked a wave of grim satire on social media, one of the last remaining avenues for dissent amid a sweeping crackdown that has escalated in the lead-up to the March 26-28 vote.
A still photo cropped from the 1997 blockbuster "Titanic" shows Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet seated on the doomed ship's deck with an el-Sissi banner in the background. Another shows the stars of "Friends" gathered at their favorite cafe, with a sign outside saying: "Gunther and the rest of the staff at Central Perk support Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi."
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump released an order Friday night banning most transgender troops from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls last year to ban transgender individuals from serving.
The White House said retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" — those who may require substantial medical treatment — "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality."
Trump surprised the Pentagon's leadership in a 2017 tweet when he declared he would reverse an Obama-era plan to allow transgender individuals to serve openly. His push for the ban has been blocked by several legal challenges, and four federal courts have ruled against the ban. The Pentagon responded by allowing those serving to stay in the military, and began allowing transgender individuals to enlist beginning Jan. 1.
"This new policy will enable the military to apply well-established mental and physical health standards — including those regarding the use of medical drugs — equally to all individuals who want to join and fight for the best military force the world has ever seen," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday.
The new policy was promptly assailed by congressional Democrats and civil rights groups. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted, "No one with the strength & bravery to serve in the U.S. military should be turned away because of who they are. This hateful ban is purpose-built to humiliate our brave transgender members of the military who serve with honor & dignity."
FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Investigators are working around the clock as they struggle to determine why a man with no apparent ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan full of propane tanks and gasoline cans through the main gate of a major Northern California Air Force Base this week.
Hafiz Kazi, 51, died in the Kia minivan Wednesday night after veering through the gate at Travis Air Force Base and crashing, FBI agent Sean Ragan said Friday. Kazi had no known links to terrorism, did not leave behind a manifesto or any threats or explanation, and a video found on a cellphone provided no clue.
"Why did this individual end up at the front gate of Travis Air Base on fire and now deceased? We don't have the answers to that," Ragan said. "We've got a significant amount of investigators assigned to it night and day since this occurred.... They will continue at it until we get those answers."
Investigators know of no one else associated with the incident nor any threats to air base or the community.
Air Force gate personnel initially thought they were dealing with a vehicle accident when Kazi crashed and they realized he was on fire. No shots were fired as he entered the base, and it was only after the fire was out and they broke through the locked minivan doors to aid Kazi that they realized it was loaded with five propane tanks, three gallon-size gasoline cans and several cigarette lighters, Ragan said. Also found was a gym bag with personal effects and three cellphones.
China's economic czar tells US Beijing will defend interests
BEIJING (AP) — China's newly-appointed economic czar told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Saturday that Beijing is ready to defend its interests after President Donald Trump announced plans to slap tariffs on nearly $50 billion Chinese imports.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He told Mnuchin in a phone call the order Trump signed Thursday violates international trade rules, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
The White House says the planned tariffs are aimed at punishing Beijing for allegedly stealing American technology and pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over.
Xinhua cited Liu as saying that China is "ready and capable of defending its national interest and hopes both sides will remain rational."
On Friday, China said it plans to raise tariffs on a $3 billion list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipes in response to the steel and aluminum duties earlier announced by Trump.
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's images include a worker in protective clothing next to a furnace in Germany; spring equinox celebrations at a pyramid in Mexico; and a protester trying to avoid water cannon in Paris.
This gallery contains photos from the week of March 17-23, 2018.
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
Chalk time: Blue bloods Kansas, 'Nova, Duke interrupt upsets
We interrupt this March for underdogs with a reality check from some of college basketball's blue bloods.
Kansas, Villanova and Duke are still alive in the NCAA Tournament, ready to tilt the bracket back toward the favorites.
Call Friday the exception to what has been an extraordinarily-maddening, upset-laden March. One that showcased three powerhouse teams, each good enough to be deemed the favorite if they reach the national title game.
In the East, top-seeded Villanova held up to fifth-seeded West Virginia's pressure. In the Midwest, top-seeded Kansas staved off fifth-seeded Clemson's late comeback attempt.
No. 2 seed Duke solved 11th-seeded Syracuse's zone to advance, too, and set up a star-powered regional final on Sunday against the Jayhawks.
