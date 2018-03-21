More Videos

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Ivanka Trump promoted the GOP’s tax overhaul efforts at a special event held at Capitol Hill on Oct. 25. Emma Dumain McClatchy DC Bureau
National

Bad Twitter, bad Twitter: Social media thinks a dog looks just like Ivanka Trump

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

March 21, 2018 04:37 AM

The current occupants of the White House are the first in many, many years not to have a First Dog in residence.

Should they ever decide to address/correct this situation, here, perhaps, is a strong candidate for the job.

Meet the dog that Twitter thinks looks like Ivanka Trump.

With a long, patrician nose and even longer, silky blond hair pulled back into an Ivanka-style ponytail, this fetching canine has social media howling.

A few lone wolves think the dog looks more like Gwyneth Paltrow.

While anyone with a whit of social grace knows it is unkind to compare a woman to a dog, the dogs-that-look-like-celebrities game has been around for years.

And Trump isn't even the first in her family to be played.

Her "look-alike" appears to be a saluki, one of the world's oldest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club. They are slim but rugged dogs.

"The beauty of salukis has been a thing of wonder for thousands of years," notes the AKC. "They’re slim and leggy, but very strong and perfectly balanced, like a great athlete or dancer.

"Their large, oval-shaped eyes are warm and intelligent.

"Salukis are highly adaptable, able to live and work in any climate. They’re magnificent animals, but owning them comes with many special challenges."

Sit, Twitter, sit.

