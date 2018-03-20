Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, ahead of a powerful storm that that is predicted to sweep through California in the next few days. Kristine Sperling via AP)