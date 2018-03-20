More Videos

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Pause
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

A package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting an employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast. Meta Viers McClatchy
A package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting an employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast. Meta Viers McClatchy

National

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 05:27 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TEXAS RATTLED BY ANOTHER BOMBING

A package bomb that authorities believe is linked to the recent string of Austin bombings explodes inside a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio.

2. SCANDAL-HIT WEINSTEIN CO. FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company also announced it was releasing any victims of or witnesses to the disgraced Hollywood mogul's alleged misconduct from non-disclosure agreements preventing them from speaking out.

3. WHY BRITAIN IS LOOKING INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, FACEBOOK

Cambridge Analytica allegedly used data mined from Facebook to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

4. SENATE INTELLIGENCE LEADERS AIM TO PREVENT ELECTION HACKING

With the 2018 primary season underway, the committee is launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.

5. 'ACT RATIONALLY'

China implores Washington to avoid disrupting trade over steel, technology and other disputes, promising that Beijing will "open even wider" to imports and investment.

6. NEEDS GO UNMET 6 MONTHS AFTER MARIA HIT PUERTO RICO

The U.S. territory is still struggling to recover from the strongest storm to hit the island in nearly a century.

7. WHAT AUTO, TECH INDUSTRIES HAVE BEEN DREADING

The death of a woman struck by a self-driving Uber SUV as she crossed a street in suburban Phoenix.

8. QUICK CHALLENGE FOR MISSISSIPPI'S 15-WEEK ABORTION BAN

The nation's most restrictive abortion law is headed for a showdown before a federal judge only hours after it was signed by the state's governor.

9. WORLD'S LAST MALE NORTHERN WHITE RHINO DIES

Sudan, who had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, was 45.

More Videos

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Pause
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

The world’s last male northern white rhino died on March 19 following months of poor health, according to the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. Sudan was euthanized following age-related health complications. Some of his genetic material was preserved in the hope that advances in IVF treatment could save the species. Ol Pejeta Conservancy via Storyful

10. STATES MOVE TO LEGALIZE SPORTS GAMBLING

Sports leagues and casinos are angling for the biggest possible cut as more than a third of U.S. states are considering legislation to permit wagering.

  Comments  