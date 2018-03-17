New Mexico nuke repository studied for plutonium storage

FILE - This March 6, 2014 file photo shows the idled Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository, near Carlsbad, N.M. The U.S. Department of Energy has commissioned a national group of scientists to study the viability of diluting surplus weapons-grade plutonium and storing it permanently at the federal government’s underground repository in southern New Mexico. A committee of The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has been tasked with evaluating the storage potential at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo