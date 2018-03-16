Hawaii names leader for agency that sent false missile alert

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. The state of Hawaii is releasing an audio recording of the drill it was running in Jan. 2018 when an employee mistakenly sent cellphone and broadcast alerts warning of a ballistic missile attack. But the 24-second recording the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency released Thursday, March 15, 2018, is heavily redacted. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo