Teen took cab to the bank for a robbery, and got a ride home with the same driver, Indiana cops say

The taxi ride cost Derrick Faria $20, police say, but what happened between stops landed the 19-year-old behind bars.
Police accused Faria of robbing a bank in Evansville, Indiana, at around 2 p.m. Thursday. The teen passed a bank teller a threatening note, police allege, and took off in a U-Cabby taxi with stolen cash shortly after.
Faria didn’t show a weapon during the robbery at Fifth Third Bank, police told the Tristate Home Page. No one was injured.
Faria allegedly used the same taxi to get to and from his house and the bank, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Courier & Press. Faria paid the $14 fare – and tipped the driver $6 – with stolen money from his alleged robbery.
That $20 remains the only cash that police say they haven’t gotten back from the robbery. Officers reviewed surveillence footage and talked to witnesses, who provided a description of Faria and said they saw him getting into a minivan taxi after the robbery, according to the Courier & Press. Those who saw the robbery say they saw the 19-year-old arrive in a taxi, too.
Using that information, police say they found Faria within an hour of the crime at his home, according to WHTC. They arrested him on preliminary charges of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia after searching through his house.
He is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail, the Courier & Press wrote.
In November, a man from Gwinnett County, Georgia, allegedly robbed at least two banks — but then stopped to speak to a CBS46 reporter on-camera about traffic.
Eric Rivers, accused of those robberies, spoke to the reporter, Ashley Thompson, after police say he robbed a Chase Bank earlier that day. Police said a bank manager told them the alleged bank robber was seen approaching a CBS46 news truck, so police contacted Thompson to get information about who she spoke to.
Police say that information helped police find and arrest Rivers, who gave his real name to Thompson. That led the Lawrenceville Polie Department to issue this piece of advice.
“This advice is extremely important so again, please pay attention. When after having robbed several banks and you are at another bank casing the place for an additional robbery and are approached by a news crew in the parking lot (covering a completely different story by the way),” the police department wrote, “DO NOT stop and agree to an interview with said news crew. The news anchor might be pretty, but fight the urge and keep walking.
“You see, when you accept an interview and provide them with your real name it actually makes our job too easy. We will find you anyway, but we do like a little more difficult investigation on occasion.”
