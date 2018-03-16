A security guard fell asleep. A burglar broke in and bit off part of his face, Tenn. cops say

A Memphis, Tenn., man working security at a recording studio woke up to a banging on the door and the sound of broken glass. By the end of the night, an intruder had bitten off a chunk of his face and left a piece of cheek lying bloody on the floor, according to a police affidavit obtained by Fox 13.

Police were called to a music studio on Cooper Street on March 14 when they spotted a man sitting outside, reported WMC.

When they came up to talk to the man, the blood-soaked victim came out from the studio and said the man outside had attacked him, the station reported.

The victim, Crafton Barnes, told police he was working overnight security for the recording studio and had first met the suspect, Cortlandt Northcross, a few days before, according to Fox 13.

Northcross told Barnes he was homeless and wanted a place to stay, Barnes told the station, and Barnes said he told Northcross he couldn't stay in the studio but did give him some beef jerky to eat.

On March 14, Barnes was awakened by a loud knocking and then a crash as Northcross allegedly crawled through a window into the building, Fox 13 reported, causing Barnes to flee to an upstairs room.

When he came back down, Barnes said Northcross attacked him, and the two wrestled on the ground until the suspect began biting him. “[He] lunged and started biting me all over. I’ve got bites all over me,” Barnes told WREG.

At one point, the suspect allegedly grabbed hold of Barnes’ cheek with his teeth and ripped out a piece.

“I could hear his teeth grinding against the side of my skin while he’s doing it,” Barnes told Fox 13. “The cops found a huge chunk of my cheek on the floor at the crime scene.”

Police arrested Northcross at the scene without incident, where Barnes told WREG he admitted to the crime and said “Take me to jail.”

Now Northcross, 29, is facing two burglary and two aggravated assault charges, according to jail records.

A friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover Crafton’s medical expenses, saying Crafton was “severely bitten” on his face and lost part of his cheek. It had raised a few hundred dollars by Friday morning.