‘There’s too much blood!’ Harrowing 911 call released in samurai sword attack

“I just stabbed my boyfriend,” a breathless Emily Javier tells a 911 dispatcher in a recording released Monday by Camas, Wash., police.
“I think he’s dead,” Javier adds. “You need to hurry.”
Javier, 30, bought a samurai sword after finding her 29-year-old boyfriend’s Tinder profile, along with suspicious scratch marks on his back and an anomalous red hair in their shower, police said. She attacked him with the sword around 2 a.m. March 3 in their home as he slept, then called 911 for help, according to police.
Her boyfriend survived but had life-threatening injuries, according to a police report.
Never miss a local story.
The 911 call, obtained by The Oregonian, records a shaken Javier answering the dispatcher’s calm questions.
“Where did you stab him?” asks the dispatcher.
“In the bedroom,” Javier says. The dispatcher clarifies that she’s asking where her boyfriend has been wounded.
“Everywhere! Everywhere!” a sobbing Javier cries. The dispatcher asks where she put the knife, but Javier responds that she used a sword.
“You used a sword?” asks the dispatcher. “Okay.”
The dispatcher repeatedly asks Javier to check on her boyfriend in the bedroom, but she refuses.
“I can’t go in there,” Javier cries. “There’s too much blood!”
Javier begs for help as the dispatcher reassures her and tries to get more information from her. “Take a breath,” the dispatcher suggests as Javier screams and sobs. “They’re coming as fast as they can.”
A police report says officers who arrived at the home found the bedroom walls spattered with blood and Javier’s boyfriend curled in a ball, according to KOIN. Javier was booked at the Clark County Jail and faces charges of attempted first-degree murder.
Comments