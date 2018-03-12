Florida judge orders release of school shooting video showing police response

A mother is embraced by her two daughter during a walk and remembrance in a show of solidarity with the victims of the Parkland school shooting on Saturday. The walk started at North Community Park in Coral Springs and ended at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. A Broward County judge on Monday agreed to release security video of the assualt on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, barring an appeal. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com