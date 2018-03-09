More Videos

Pause
In a warning about IRS scam call season, the Midland Police Department in Texas shared a video on Facebook of Officer Stief's 30 minute-phone call with "six different 'IRS' representatives." Midland Police Department
National

The fake ‘IRS’ was on the line — and these Texas cops scammed the scammers

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 09, 2018 07:21 AM

It’s “IRS” scam season again, so remember: The IRS will never call you to demand immediate payment.

Midland, Texas, Police Officer Daniel Stief knew that when he received one of those annoying scam calls from someone with a heavy accent claiming to be from the “IRS.”

The Midland Police Department took the call as an opportunity to inform its Facebook audience, so it started recording as Stief led on six different “agents” who demanded immediate payment of $8,140 in the form of an Apple gift card.

“OK, so are the police looking for me right now?” Stief asked the first guy. “I should be worried about that?”

Police interview tactics at their most hilarious, right there. And now it’s gone all the way viral.

After the video was posted on March 2, it had been viewed on Facebook 3.8 million times and had been shared more than 143,000 times as of Friday morning.

Stief was told that “the sheriff officer will come and arrest you” if the scammers didn’t receive their money in 45 minutes. One of them told Stief that he was sure the sheriff officer was tracing his number.

“I’m confused though. When did the IRS start taking Apple cards?” Stief asked. “Is that a recent thing?”

The answer he got was another example of how staying calm and keeping the scammers on the line can pretty quickly lead to their story unraveling.

“It is an electronic, uh, transaction,” another scammer said. “So, uh, you don’t have to ask any questions regarding that.”

The department followed up with another video when the first one reached 2 million views. In it, an officer in a hazmat suit sprays Stief down because he’s so viral.

 Posted by Midland Police Department on Thursday, March 8, 2018

The Midland Police Department got jokes, apparently.

