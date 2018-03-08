More Videos

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Alexa, stop laughing. Amazon says her creepy, random laughter has been fixed

By Don Sweeney

March 08, 2018 07:33 AM

Amazon says it has exorcised Alexa, and she will no longer burst out in creepy laughter, which had freaked out some owners of Echo devices.

“In rare circumstances, Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase ‘Alexa, laugh,’ ” Amazon said in an email, reported Mashable. “We are changing that phrase to be ‘Alexa, can you laugh?’ which is less likely to have false positives, and we are disabling the short utterance ‘Alexa, laugh.’ We are also changing Alexa’s response from simply laughter to ‘Sure, I can laugh’ followed by laughter.”

The fix has already been rolled out, Amazon reported.

People on Twitter and Reddit had reported that Alexa, the voice of the company’s Echo devices, had started laughing spontaneously, creeping some out.

Of course, the news of a fix prompted more online jokes.

Amazon’s Alexa can play music, order groceries, give a weather report, control smart home devices, shop on Amazon, search the internet and set reminders, according to CNET. Amazon sold about 11 million Echo devices containing Alexa by the end of 2016.

