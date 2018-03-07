14-year-old dressed up as a California deputy. Then he began ‘responding’ to crimes, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 116 Celiac disease and how to manage it Pause Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting 121 The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 72 Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle 63 Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A 14-year-old boy in Victorville, Calif. has been arrested for impersonating a California deputy. While dressed as a deputy, the boy made home visits and fake traffic stops in his grandfather's car that he placed red and blue emergency lights on, according to Victorville police. San Bernardino County Sheriff

