Drunk man tried to flee police, Virginia cops say. But he didn’t put his car in park.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 116 Celiac disease and how to manage it Pause Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting 121 The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 72 Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle 63 Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018. Fairfax County Police

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018. Fairfax County Police