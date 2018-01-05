Drunk driver calls 911 on himself. Deputies: ‘We laughed our Tasers off.’

More Videos 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Pause 2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 1:28 Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:58 Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 2:41 Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 0:31 Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her 0:28 Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut 0:50 Teachers of color help connect with students Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to get Lester to pull over, kept him talking and directed a Polk County deputy to Lester's location. Lester was arrested for DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane and for not wearing a seat belt. On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to get Lester to pull over, kept him talking and directed a Polk County deputy to Lester's location. Lester was arrested for DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane and for not wearing a seat belt. Polk County Sheriff's Office

On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to get Lester to pull over, kept him talking and directed a Polk County deputy to Lester's location. Lester was arrested for DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane and for not wearing a seat belt. Polk County Sheriff's Office