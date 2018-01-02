National

12 hurt, 1 seriously, in Bronx fire

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 04:35 AM

NEW YORK

The Fire Department of New York says 12 people are hurt, one seriously, in a fire raging through a Bronx building.

Fire officials say they responded to the blaze at a four-story building near the Bronx Zoo in Van Nest at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WABC-TV reports there are twelve apartments in the building, but the blaze appears to have started in a furniture store on the first floor.

WNBC-TV reports at least 150 firefighters are battling the fire.

The blaze comes only days after the deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least a quarter century swept through a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people.

