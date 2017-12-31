Elk fall through ice, and people use anything they can find to try to save them, video shows

More Videos 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds Pause 0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth 1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:52 Fresno drivers are bad, survey says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Dusty Jones via Facebook

Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Dusty Jones via Facebook