Sharks are dying of ‘cold shock,’ and other signs of just how frigid it is out there

More Videos 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds Pause 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 5:24 They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs? 1:31 Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 18:41 Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 17:57 Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy