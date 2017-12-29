National

‘This is not the way to go.’ Two intruders incinerated by 24,000 volts, police say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 02:15 PM

A Detroit utility worker responding to a reported power outage early Friday at a city lighting substation found a door to the building had been pried open.

Then he found something much worse – the bodies of two men electrocuted by 24,000 volts after touching a transformer, reported WDIV. The bodies had been fused together.

“It’s very horrific,” Detroit police Capt. Kyra Joy Hope told the station. “If I had to paint a picture or to say anything to anyone, this is not the way to go.”

Authorities believe the men, who were not city employees, had broken into the substation intending to steal copper wiring or other materials.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The only reason they would be in there is if they were stealing something,” Dave Fornell, deputy fire commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, told The Detroit News. “A substation is a maze of wires and open conductors and that type of thing.”

In a statement, DTE Energy called the incident a “sad and unfortunate event” and reminded people to stay away from electrical equipment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

    Video posted to social media sites YouTube and Facebook show dozens of Deev Siab concert goers brawling inside the Agricultural Building at the Big Fresno fairgrounds Dec. 27, 2017.

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds
17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle 0:56

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

View More Video