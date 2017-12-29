Meet your ‘Nigerian prince.’ Police say he’s behind hundreds of scam emails

1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds Pause

0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police

0:36 Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

1:55 A ride on a thoroughbred

0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

1:11 Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

1:42 Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified