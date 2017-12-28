They thought they’d won thousands. But lottery officials say there was a glitch

More Videos 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar Pause 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 0:56 Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:31 The dangers of texting while driving 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 2:15 Stats professor explains lottery odds 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:28 Southeast Fresno home destroyed in fire 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Stats professor explains lottery odds A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

