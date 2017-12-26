Traffic flashes by breakfast diners a a Waffle House near Dawsonville, Ga., Thursday, July 28, 2005. Employees of a Waffle House in Celina, Ohio, received a $3,500 tip.
Traffic flashes by breakfast diners a a Waffle House near Dawsonville, Ga., Thursday, July 28, 2005. Employees of a Waffle House in Celina, Ohio, received a $3,500 tip. RIC FELD ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traffic flashes by breakfast diners a a Waffle House near Dawsonville, Ga., Thursday, July 28, 2005. Employees of a Waffle House in Celina, Ohio, received a $3,500 tip. RIC FELD ASSOCIATED PRESS

National

Their pastor encouraged generosity, so they were very generous – at a Waffle House

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 01:59 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CELINA, Ohio

Employees of a Waffle House restaurant have received a huge tip of over $3,500 from Ohio churchgoers whose pastor preached about generosity at Christmas.

The Dayton Daily News and WHIO-TV report five women working at the Wapakoneta restaurant were stunned when congregants from Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina (suh-LEYE'-nuh) delivered the cash after a Christmas Eve service. The workers were told they could split the money, amounting to over $700 apiece.

Church member Barb Vorhees says several dozen churchgoers drove to the restaurant, a popular Southern chain, and packed inside to see the surprise.

The Rev. Mick Whistler had challenged families in his congregation to set aside cash during the weeks before the holiday and then to bring five $1 bills on Christmas Eve for the tip.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Pause
Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver 1:10

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise 1:01

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

  • Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm

    A diner cook in Douglas, Georgia, has touched thousands of hearts after video was posted online showing her help cut up a man’s pancakes after he struggled to eat them due to an arm injury. Dallas Smith Jr praised the “act of kindness” in his Facebook video, which went viral after he posted it on November 22. The moment was captured at a Huddle House in Douglas, he said.

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm

A diner cook in Douglas, Georgia, has touched thousands of hearts after video was posted online showing her help cut up a man’s pancakes after he struggled to eat them due to an arm injury. Dallas Smith Jr praised the “act of kindness” in his Facebook video, which went viral after he posted it on November 22. The moment was captured at a Huddle House in Douglas, he said.

Facebook/Dallas Smith Jr via Storyful

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Pause
Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver 1:10

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise 1:01

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

  • U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

    A Coast Guard crew rescued a large sea turtle entangled in $53 million worth of cocaine during a 68-day drug patrol near Key West, Fla. on Nov. 19.

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

View More Video